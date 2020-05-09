Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is looking for another guard for the 2020-21 season, and DePaul transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands is an option. Coleman-Lands recently included U-M in his top five with Cal, N.C. State, Iowa State and USC.

The 6-4 guard and Indianapolis native originally signed with Illinois, played two years there and transferred to DePaul. He broke his hand his first year back after sitting out a season, limiting him to nine games, and averaged 11.1 points per game this season.

His grad transfer season will be his sixth after the NCAA granted him one more year. He'll be immediately eligible to play wherever he lands.

Lands is a jump shooter, with nearly 70 percent of all his shots coming behind the three-point arc. He made 42 percent from long range as a freshman at Illinois but only 30 percent the last two years at DePaul, including 32.1 percent this year. He shot only 36.3 percent overall.



