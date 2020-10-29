Michigan head coach Juwan Howard could be on the verge of landing his first five-star target. Canadian transplant Caleb Houstan, now at Montverde Academy in Florida, is rumored to be leaning toward the Wolverines and could decide within the next 48 hours.

A five-star prospect will be announcing his commitment within the next 24-48 hours. Stay tuned.

Houstan is an outstanding shooter who head coach Juwan Howard has prioritized in the last several months, making great progress. He recently narrowed his list to U-M, Virginia, Duke and Alabama.

"I have a good relationship with the staff and Coach (Juwan) Howard," he told SI.com recently. "Obviously, he played in the NBA and he runs a system that I know I could do really well in."

He said last week he wanted to decide by mid-November.

"I don’t really feel a lot of pressure, even at this point," he said. "My parents and coaches have really taken that pressure off of me so I can have a clear mind to make the best decision for myself."

Watch for more on these developments in the hours to come ...