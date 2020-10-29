Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: U-M Trending For 5-Star Houstan
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard could be on the verge of landing his first five-star target. Canadian transplant Caleb Houstan, now at Montverde Academy in Florida, is rumored to be leaning toward the Wolverines and could decide within the next 48 hours.
A five-star prospect will be announcing his commitment within the next 24-48 hours.— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 30, 2020
Stay tuned.
Houstan is an outstanding shooter who head coach Juwan Howard has prioritized in the last several months, making great progress. He recently narrowed his list to U-M, Virginia, Duke and Alabama.
"I have a good relationship with the staff and Coach (Juwan) Howard," he told SI.com recently. "Obviously, he played in the NBA and he runs a system that I know I could do really well in."
He said last week he wanted to decide by mid-November.
"I don’t really feel a lot of pressure, even at this point," he said. "My parents and coaches have really taken that pressure off of me so I can have a clear mind to make the best decision for myself."
Watch for more on these developments in the hours to come ...
