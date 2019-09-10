New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard hosted a big visit weekend. Lance Ware has set a decision date ... that and more. Starting with Ware, who has been quiet since his weekend visit.

Top-35 forward Lance Ware will make his college decision on Thursday at 4pm, he tells @Rivals. Just visited Michigan. Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Providence are also involved https://t.co/Ht3w3whlCG — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 10, 2019

Ware is expected to choose Kentucky. He was in home with Wildcats head coach John Calipari Monday night. Five-star Jaden Springer, one of last week's visitors, canceled two visits and is down to three: Michigan, Tennessee and Memphis.



We had a post-visit update on Springer and fellow five-star Walker Kessler last week:

ITF EXTRA: ON FIVE-STARS WALKER KESSLER, JADEN SPRINGER Kessler is thought to be leaning toward Duke with North Carolina on their heels, but he was hosting an in-home with Howard this week. Springer averaged 21 points per game, reportedly playing for former Tennessee guard Bobby Maze's AAU team over the summer. Five-star Hunter Dickinson was also in over the weekend. He hosted Purdue coaches yesterday, per reports, but there have been rumblings Florida State is actually making a push.

The Wolverines will host five-star Isaiah Todd in October. Todd is considered a long shot ... Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina are among others on his list.

Finally, five-star Nimari Burnett enjoyed a great weekend visit to Ann Arbor, his second trip to campus. His father, Brian Burnett, has known Howard for a long time, and Howard coached the younger Burnett at his summer camps in Chicago.