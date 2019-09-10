News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Ware To Announce, Burnett, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard hosted a big visit weekend. Lance Ware has set a decision date ... that and more.

Starting with Ware, who has been quiet since his weekend visit.

Ware is expected to choose Kentucky. He was in home with Wildcats head coach John Calipari Monday night.

Five-star Jaden Springer, one of last week's visitors, canceled two visits and is down to three: Michigan, Tennessee and Memphis.


We had a post-visit update on Springer and fellow five-star Walker Kessler last week:

ITF EXTRA: ON FIVE-STARS WALKER KESSLER, JADEN SPRINGER

Kessler is thought to be leaning toward Duke with North Carolina on their heels, but he was hosting an in-home with Howard this week. Springer averaged 21 points per game, reportedly playing for former Tennessee guard Bobby Maze's AAU team over the summer.

Five-star Hunter Dickinson was also in over the weekend. He hosted Purdue coaches yesterday, per reports, but there have been rumblings Florida State is actually making a push.

The Wolverines will host five-star Isaiah Todd in October. Todd is considered a long shot ... Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina are among others on his list.

Finally, five-star Nimari Burnett enjoyed a great weekend visit to Ann Arbor, his second trip to campus. His father, Brian Burnett, has known Howard for a long time, and Howard coached the younger Burnett at his summer camps in Chicago.

Burnett is going to visit Oregon next week, Texas Tech in mid-October and Alabama in the middle, at the end of this month. The Burnetts want to see Howard in action this fall before further paring a list and making a decision.

"We want to see how he adjusts when his team is having a bad day, how he adjusts to his players and so forth in a game situation," Mr. Burnett said. "Once we see maybe three or four games, we'll go from there.

"One thing I can say is Michigan ... we had a great visit. It's better than what we thought."

Watch for more basketball recruiting in the days to come, including more with Burnett.

---

