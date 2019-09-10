Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Ware To Announce, Burnett, More
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard hosted a big visit weekend. Lance Ware has set a decision date ... that and more.
Starting with Ware, who has been quiet since his weekend visit.
Top-35 forward Lance Ware will make his college decision on Thursday at 4pm, he tells @Rivals. Just visited Michigan. Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Providence are also involved https://t.co/Ht3w3whlCG— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 10, 2019
Ware is expected to choose Kentucky. He was in home with Wildcats head coach John Calipari Monday night.
Five-star Jaden Springer, one of last week's visitors, canceled two visits and is down to three: Michigan, Tennessee and Memphis.
We had a post-visit update on Springer and fellow five-star Walker Kessler last week:
ITF EXTRA: ON FIVE-STARS WALKER KESSLER, JADEN SPRINGER
Kessler is thought to be leaning toward Duke with North Carolina on their heels, but he was hosting an in-home with Howard this week. Springer averaged 21 points per game, reportedly playing for former Tennessee guard Bobby Maze's AAU team over the summer.
Five-star Hunter Dickinson was also in over the weekend. He hosted Purdue coaches yesterday, per reports, but there have been rumblings Florida State is actually making a push.
The Wolverines will host five-star Isaiah Todd in October. Todd is considered a long shot ... Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina are among others on his list.
Finally, five-star Nimari Burnett enjoyed a great weekend visit to Ann Arbor, his second trip to campus. His father, Brian Burnett, has known Howard for a long time, and Howard coached the younger Burnett at his summer camps in Chicago.
Burnett is going to visit Oregon next week, Texas Tech in mid-October and Alabama in the middle, at the end of this month. The Burnetts want to see Howard in action this fall before further paring a list and making a decision.
"We want to see how he adjusts when his team is having a bad day, how he adjusts to his players and so forth in a game situation," Mr. Burnett said. "Once we see maybe three or four games, we'll go from there.
"One thing I can say is Michigan ... we had a great visit. It's better than what we thought."
Watch for more basketball recruiting in the days to come, including more with Burnett.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook