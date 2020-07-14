It didn’t take long for Minnesota big man Will Tschetter to earn high major offers after he got his film out. The 6-8 (and still growing) big man shot 45.6 from three-point range in proving to be an inside-out threat.

Though the level of competition he faced wasn’t close to what he would have faced on the AAU circuit, there’s plenty of reason to believe his game would translate against more skilled players.

“He’s a skilled big. He can shoot; he plays very, very hard,” Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi said. “In watching film, the level of competition isn’t that great, but he’s very confident when he gets the ball. There’s no question in his mind what he’s going to do. He’s very sure of himself.