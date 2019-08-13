Five-star shooting guard Nimari Burnett will have his choice of schools at the next level, and Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the mix. Burnett recently narrowed his list to five schools, U-M among them.

Alabama, Louisville, Oregon and Texas Tech are also among his final five. Burnett has visits scheduled for Michigan (Sept. 6), Louisville (Sept. 13) and Alabama (Sept. 27).

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi:

"While at Buffalo, Alabama's Nate Oats and staff recruited Jeenathan Williams, a teammate of Burnett's at Prolific Prep. Since getting the job in Tuscaloosa, they've made him a priority. Louisville and Chris Mack have probably been recruiting Burnett the longest and he's already been on campus unofficially. Michigan's Juwan Howard has known Burnett (who visited Ann Arbor last season as well) for several years and has made him a priority for his first class, Oregon is the lone West Coast program remaining and Texas Tech is relatively new to the party and coming off an appearance in 2019's national title game."

Bossi said he wouldn't call anyone the "flat out leader," but if he had to put money on it, he said, he'd say either Michigan or Alabama. Rivals.com's Corey Evans agreed.

"It's Michigan or "Bama to me," he said. "Oregon with an outside shot."

Howard has had a relationship with Burnett's family for a long time. He talks to Burnett every day, and Burnett told Stockrisers he has a great relationship with U-M's new coach.

"I’ve known Juwan Howard since I was little, and for him to be a coach of a program that not only he came from, but is also a good school, means a lot," he said.