 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: New Offer Will Tschetter, Updated 2021 Board
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Who's Next In 2021?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has three pledges from the 2020 class and will likely take three more. Here's where things stand and who might be next to commit ...



Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

First, however, two of the top 10 prospects on the 2021 Hot Board (Intel here) are no longer options — one off the board, one about to be. Elite shooting guard Matthew Cleveland will announce his decision Tuesday, and while U-M is in his top five, Florida State is expected to be the choice.


Also, former recruit Quincy Allen pledged to Colorado over the weekend.

Georgetown, Miami and Michigan were his other three finalists, though U-M's backcourt pledge duo of Isaiah Barnes and Kobe Bufkin pretty much squeezed Allen out. Those two, along with big man Will Tschetter, elevated the Wolverines to the No. 5 class in the early going.

So who's next?

The Wolverines need a point guard in this class, and that will be priority. They're in good shape for a few at this point. They'll also want a center, and they're still working on that position.

Here's a look at the the five recruits U-M is currently in the best position with heading into late July:

{{ article.author_name }}