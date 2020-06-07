U-M isn’t the only program to have prioritized him. Arkansas, Minnesota and Nebraska have also offered in recent weeks despite no AAU ball in which Tschetter could further prove himself.

Minnesota big man Will Tschetter is one of the fastest rising players in the 2021 class, having picked up several high major offers in the last few weeks. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was one who offered him during a Zoom call several days ago, making it clear Tschetter has become a coveted recruit.

“Arkansas was the first high major to offer. I had about 13 mid-majors before that,” he said. “Nebraska offered on a Zoom call, and I had a Zoom that same day with Coach Howard and the Michigan staff that day, as well."



So why the recent interest out of the blue?

“I would say probably a lot of writers have been starting to talk about people, especially with the absence of AAU," he added. "The recruiting process has kind of changed a little with more going towards film, articles and social media and less game watching.”

But lots of the film watching, and there were a lot of highlights. Tschetter averaged 34.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and dominated the competition.

Howard saw it immediately. He envisions him as a mismatch, Tschetter said. If there’s a bigger guy on him he can drag him outside … smaller and he can bring him into post and post him up.

Tschetter admitted he liked a lot about the Michigan program.

“I think Coach Howard is an amazing coach, a good guy. He’s super fun to talk to,” he said, noting he never grew up a fan of one program. “I like college basketball in general. Michigan has a pretty good rep when it comes to being a well-respected program.

“I feel like it’s kind of the big thing with Minnesota kids where everyone obviously wants them to stay at the hometown school, but I’m open to leaving the state, for sure. I really like Michigan’s coaching staff. It’s a bunch of great basketball minds and good people. I like everything they have to offer. They have great academics, great facilities, good academic support. Just kind of the whole thing is pretty attractive when you look at it.”

Tschetter plans to take visits, including one to Michigan, when the NCAA allows. He’d like to have his decision made by the beginning of his high school season at the start of November, and it appears U-M will have a legitimate shot.