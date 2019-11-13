"He is skilled, athletic and has a very diverse game, allowing him to play multiple positions. Zeb Sr. and Shonda have raised a wonderful young man. We cannot wait for him to get to Ann Arbor."

"The commitment Zeb has shown to improve himself as a person, as well as a player, has been a joy to watch," Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said in a release. "He is a bright student with a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we welcome that here at the University of Michigan.

Zeb Jackson is officially a Michigan Wolverine. The 6-3 guard put pen to paper today at his school, the first member of the 2020 class to sign.

Jackson transferred to Montverde (Fla.) Academy from Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley, where he spent three years playing for coach Rob Conover and helped the Hawks to a 54-22 record. The team won back-to-back sectional and district titles in 2018 and 2019. Maumee Valley reached the Sweet 16 in the regional in 2018 and the final eight in 2019. For his three-year career he scored 1,605 points, averaging 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game.



Jackson was a three-time All-Toledo Area Athletic Conference first team selection as well as Player of the Year in 2019. He added three all-district first team honors as well as District Player of the Year honors. An Division IV all-state honorable mention guard in 2018, he was a first team all-state selection in 2019 while adding Division IV Player of the Year honors.

"I am so appreciative to Coach Howard and the rest of the staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," Jackson said. "It's amazing to see this dream come true, and it is exciting to say I'm officially part of the best university in the world with the best fans in the world! Go Blue!"

Jackson transferred to Montverde Academy for his senior season. Montverde was the national high school runner-up last season.

The Wolverines will lose seniors Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Austin Davis to graduation, though Davis still has a year of eligibility remaining. The Wolverines also have a commitment from five-star 2020 Isaiah Todd (though he has yet to sign) and are in on four-stars Adam Miller and Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson is expected to decide soon, while Miller will visit this weekend.