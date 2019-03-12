Michigan class of 2020 Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day four-star point guard Zeb Jackson put on a show tonight in the Ohio high school basketball playoffs, scoring 25 points to lead his club to a 58-48 victory over Columbus Grove at Bowling Green University.

Jackson took the game into his own hands to begin the fourth quarter when his team trailed 36-34.

He nailed a deep three early in the frame to give his club a 39-36 lead, and his Hawks never trailed again. In fact, 13 of his 25 points came in the game’s final stanza alone.