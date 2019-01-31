Sitting at 20-1 this season, Michigan remains near the top of the national power rankings. Here’s where the Wolverines stand:

• In ESPN’s power rankings, Michigan remained at No. 4 this week.

“Which was more impressive: Zavier Simpson getting a triple-double (11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) or Simpson's chase-down block on 6-foot-9 Kaleb Wesson midway through the second half?,” Jeff Borzello writes. “Simpson was absolutely terrific on Tuesday, controlling the game from start to finish while also igniting the Wolverines' vaunted defense. Michigan has settled back down since its lone loss of the season.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, UNC at No. 8 and Purdue at No. 15

• In Sports Illustrated’s power rankings, Michigan also remained at No. 4.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 8, UNC at No. 9, Villanova at No. 12, Purdue at No. 15, Wisconsin at No. 22 and Maryland at No. 24

• Michigan dropped one spot in Andy Katz of NCAA.com’s power rankings to No. 7 this week.

The Wolverines had been slipping a tad with a loss at Wisconsin and then needing a buzzer beater to knock off Minnesota,” Katz writes. “But the Wolverines dominated Indiana from opening tip in Bloomington to prove they are back on track."

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, Villanova at No. 9, Purdue at No. 11, UNC at No. 15, Wisconsin at No. 18, Maryland at No. 20, Minnesota at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 30

• In CBS Sports Garry Parrish’s Top 25 And 1 rankings, Michigan stayed at No. 5.

“Michigan's resume features 12 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses,” Parrish writes. “The Wolverines will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, UNC at No. 9, Maryland at No. 16, Villanova at No. 17, Purdue at No. 22 and Wisconsin at No. 26.

• In Busting Brackets power rankings, Michigan moved up one spot to No. 5.

“Sticking with the “Great Lakes State”, the Michigan Wolverines are the next team on my list. Headlined by the trio of Ignas Brazdeikis, Jordan Poole, and Charles Matthews, this is another top team in the nation,” Lukas Harkins writes. “At 19-1 (8-1 Big Ten), they hold one of the best records even if their SOS holds back their potential seeding for the time being. Michigan might not be the most exciting team to watch in the country due to their deliberate pace but their defense is something special to watch.

“The Wolverines are clearly one of the favorites to win the national championship and avenge their loss in the title game a year ago. This team is built slightly different overall but is one that no one will want to see in March. Granted…you could say that about just about every team in my top-25+ but that’s beside the point. This team is darn good.”

U-M Opponets in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, UNC at No. 10, Villanova at No. 11, Purdue at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 24.