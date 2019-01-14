After starting a program best 17-0, Michigan remains entrenched at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wolverines are still behind No. 1 Duke, who is 14-1 so far this season.

Duke received 1,558 points, while Michigan earned only 1,497 points in the poll, with the Blue Devils receiving 25 more first place votes than the Wolverines. Michigan remains ahead of Tennessee in the poll by 15 points.

The other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 are Michigan State at No. 6, Iowa at No. 23 and Indiana at No. 25. Michigan's non conference opponents UNC and Villanova come in at No. 13 and No. 22 respectively.