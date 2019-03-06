After defeating both Maryland and Nebraska last week, Michigan rose in the latest national power rankings. Here’s where the Wolverines stand heading into their matchup with Michigan State:

• Michigan jumped up one spot to No. 7 in ESPN’s power rankings after last week.

“Michigan still awaits the return of Charles Matthews, but the Wolverines have survived two games without him,” Jeff Borzello writes. “Isaiah Livers slotted into the starting lineup, and he has been a plus because of his motor and contributions on the glass and his ability to step outside and make 3-pointers. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds, including three 3-pointers, against Nebraska -- then followed it up with 11 points and five rebounds with three more 3-pointers at Maryland.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 4, Michigan State at No. 8, Purdue at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 15

• The Wolverines also rose two spots in the NCAA.com’s power rankings to No. 8.

“The Wolverines are back on top of the Big Ten teams in the Power 36 after their road win at Maryland and Michigan State’s loss at Indiana,” Andy Katz writes.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 3, Purdue at No. 9, Michigan State at No. 10, Maryland at No. 25, Wisconsin at No. 25 and Iowa at No. 30

• Michigan remained at No. 7 in CBS’s Sports power rankings.

“The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland,” Garry Parrish writes. “Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 10, Purdue at No. 11, Maryland at No. 19, Wisconsin at No. 20 and Villanova at No. 25

• In Sports Illustrated’s weekly power rankings, Michigan jumped up three spots to No. 7.

“Despite losing the services of Charles Matthews for both of its games this week (and an uncertain amount of time in the future), the Wolverines cruised past Nebraska at home before earning a gritty road win at Maryland thanks to the play of Iggy Brazdeikis and Zavier Simpson,” Molly Geary writes. “Simpson was a perfect 6 for 6 inside the arc in College Park and showed off his skyhook on multiple occasions, and the fact that Michigan scored 1.19 PPP on a good defense without Matthews bodes well going forward."

• In the Journal Star’s Big Ten power rankings, U-M is ranked as the No. 2 team in the Big Ten behind Purdue and ahead of Michigan State.

“The Wolverines get to rest up for a week before trying to avenge their loss to Michigan State Saturday,” Chris Basnett writes. “With their lack of depth, that's probably not a bad thing. Michigan ranks 351 out of 353 teams nationally in bench minutes, and with the way the Wolverines play defense, the more rest they can get the better.”