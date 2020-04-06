DeJulius averaged 7.0 points per game and shot 41.7 percent from the floor, 36.1 from long range. He also hauled in 2.4 rebounds per contest. He scored a career-high 14 points in a win over Iowa State at the Battle for Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas in November and topped it with 20 at Maryland in the season finale.

As expected, Michigan Wolverines basketball guard David DeJulius will put his name in the transfer portal, sources have confirmed. There had been rumblings about his intentions for the last several weeks.

Head coach Juwan Howard, who confirmed the transfer in a release, spoke this winter of helping DeJulius realize his NBA dream — his development, however, will happen elsewhere.



"Obviously, we didn’t go through the recruiting process, but this whole year has kind of been like the recruiting process for me," DeJulius said in February. "Just gaining trust in one another. To have not only a great coach but most importantly, a great mentor, someone I look up to, just about the great example that he sets as a father and husband and the great career that he had in the NBA.

"I just try to embrace it as much as I can, and it’s good to know that he embraces me as well.”



Michigan returns senior Eli Brooks at the guard position and will need other options to emerge. Five-star California shooting guard Josh Christopher is a possibility, announcing soon with U-M the strong favorite to land him.