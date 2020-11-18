For the third-consecutive year, each Big Ten school will compete in a 20-game Big Ten schedule with up to seven non-conference games added. The conference season tips off Sunday, Dec. 13 with Michigan at home playing Penn State.

Michigan's basketball schedule has finally been released, and the opener is only a week away.

Schools will play seven teams twice -- once at home and once on the road -- and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three away. The schedule includes the potential for cancelled games due to COVID, adding collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 10-14 at the United Center in Chicago.

Big Ten men’s basketball teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, 2020, the Big Ten reports. These protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

The Wolverines will open Nov. 25 (next Wednesday vs. Bowling Green and will face Oakland at home on Nov. 29, Ball State home Dec. 2 and Central Florida home on Dec. 6.

Michigan will face N.C. State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9 in Ann Arbor.

"As I have said, we are in and have been living in unprecedented times," Juwan Howard said in a statement. "We are excited to get started next week. It has been a long time since we have taken the floor.

"However, our first priority is the health and safety for everyone involved in these games -- especially the teams traveling to Ann Arbor. The Big Ten, as well as our administration and the State of Michigan, have continued to make the proper adjustments and improve upon those to help us be able to get these games in. We will be ready no matter the situation. It's just a great feel for everyone to have a chance to move forward."

There will be no ticket distribution to the public, per Big Ten policy for the 2020-21 season. The only exception to this rule is a limited number of tickets that will be made available to direct family members of competing student-athletes when the State of Michigan's statewide stay-in-place order expires.

Michigan's conference schedule:

Dec. 13, 2020 Penn State at Michigan

Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 Michigan at Nebraska

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 Michigan at Maryland

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 Michigan vs. Northwestern

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 Minnesota at Michigan

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 Michigan at Penn State

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 Wisconsin at Michigan

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 Michigan at Minnesota

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 Maryland at Michigan

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Michigan at Purdue

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 Indiana at Michigan

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 Michigan at Northwestern

Fri., Feb. 5 or Sat., Feb. 6 Michigan State at Michigan

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 Illinois at Michigan

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 Michigan at Wisconsin

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 Rutgers at Michigan

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 Michigan at Ohio State

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 Michigan at Indiana

Thursday, March 4, 2021 Iowa at Michigan

Sunday, March 7, 2021 Michigan at Michigan State