Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Shooting Trumps Turnovers In Win Over ISU
Michigan did a lot well in an 83-76 win over Iowa State at the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas, pulling away in the second half. The Wolverines shot 10-for-21 from long range, made 57.7 percent ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news