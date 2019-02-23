Jalen Wilson

Michigan signee Jalen Wilson and his Denton (Texas) Guyer team cruised to a big playoff win … that and more in this commitment update. Wilson finished with 22 points in a Feb. 22, 75-57 victory over Richardson Pearce, former U-M target and five-star Drew Timme's team.

From the Denton Record Chronicle: Wilson was unstoppable in the first half for the Wildcats, scoring 16 points while connecting on all but one of his shots to help Guyer build a 38-29 lead at the break. “Last year, on this same court, we were down five or six points with about 30 seconds left against South Grand Prairie, and we fought back,” Wilson said. “We never took this lead for granted. It only takes a couple of possessions to change things, so we stuck with our game until the buzzer rang.” Guyer is now 30-4) and will advance to the third round of the playoffs for the second time in school history. They’ll play Mansfield Lake Ridge next week with a spot in the Class 6A Region I tournament on the line. Wilson scored 10 points in a 95-42 win over Southlake Carroll Feb. 20. He’s averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists.

In Washington, signee Cole Bajema scored 32 points in Lynden Christian’s 29th straight win, a 70-63 victory over King in the Northwest District 1 tournament on Wednesday. Christian earned the No. 1 overall seed at the regional tournament with the win.

From the Lynden Tribune: Bajema was the answer for every Knight’s comeback attempt, putting up a game-high 32 points with acrobatic assaults to the bucket. The Knights were especially physical with Bajema, putting his strength and endurance to the test. But when the Lyncs needed a big shot, Bajema did what he’s done all season long, step up and deliver. “A lot of things that happened tonight are not without us telling him to,” DeBoer said. “He has this great feel for when the moment is his. His team knows it, he knows it, we all certainly know it but we don’t have to call it. He knows when that time comes and he makes plays.” Bajema scored a whopping 42 points in a Feb. 16 victory over Seattle Academy, a 65-54 win. That earned Christian a bi-district tournament championship and the No. 1 seed in the regional round coming up.

Finally, 2020 pledge Zeb Jackson continues to play well.