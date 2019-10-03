“I’m just ready to follow their lead,” Simpson said. “They’ll lead us in the right direction and put us in position to be in position and I’m excited for that.”

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Senior point guard Zavier Simpson is looking forward to his final year in a Michigan uniform and the changes that will come with it. He’s excited to be led by new head coach Juwan Howard and his staff, he said at Wednesday’s Big Ten Media Day.

“They let us have a lot of input,” Simpson said, but added that they still defer to their coaches. “We can tell them a lot of information, but at the end of the day they’ve done everything we’ve done. So, it’s important that we follow their lead and I try my best to just follow and try to stay out of the way.”

He noted that the new staff has asked for him and other veteran players to give their own input to help ease the transition.

“[I] can’t give out too many secrets, but it’s definitely a good coaching style. [Howard is] definitely implementing some new things which is good,” Simpson said.

Any further differences between the last staff and this one will remain a secret — at least for now — says the senior point guard.

“The vibe is a lot different,” Simpson said. “It’s definitely a positive vibe. [There’s] lots of energy going on. Juwan brings lots of energy. I’m excited for this season.”

The feeling in practice so far is something that stands out as a difference this year.

Simpson said the “visual” on the defensive end is also very similar to what they ran in the two previous seasons under Beilein and defensive assistant and current Texas assistant Luke Yaklich .

“He’s emphasizing playing hard, playing smart, playing together and making sure that we are a brotherhood,” Simpson said.

He says there are similarities and differences between Howard and former head coach John Beilein . Some of those similarities were evident when Simpson was asked what Howard is emphasizing to his team and sounded like they were taken right out of John Beilein's playbook.

Simpson is fond of former St. Joseph’s head coach and new U-M assistant Phil Martelli and what he has brought to practices so far.

“[He’s] a funny guy. He’s a great guy. His energy is crazy. I love Phil,” Simpson said.

He also mentioned that the continuity of retaining Saddi Washington was important for the players. Washington is entering his fourth season as a U-M assistant and has been around for all of Simpson’s years in Ann Arbor.

“He’s a person that knows us,” Simpson said. “He’s been through everything with us, through the ups and downs. He knows everything about us, so that’s good.”

Beyond the coaching transition, Simpson has looked to improve his own game this offseason and is looking for other guys to step up. Simpson averaged 8.8 points and 6.6 assists per game in his junior season.

“I’ve been working on my body. I’ve been working on my shots. Just all the things to improve that will make me a better person, make me a better player, and to make us a better team,” Simpson said.

Michigan is replacing 39.8 points per game from a season ago meaning that production will have to come from other players this year.

When asked which one of his teammates made the most strides during the summer, Simpson did not hesitate. He says it’s sophomore forward Brandon Johns.

“I feel like he’s a great player, a guy that can guard all positions, play all positions,” Simpson said. “He’s extremely athletic and can shoot the ball, so I feel like he’ll have a breakout season.”

He’s also excited about sophomore guard Adrian Nunez getting an opportunity to prove himself this season.

“He can really shoot. He’s definitely taking that next step. He’s been grinding in the gym. He’s extremely strong and athletic. I’m excited to see him finally get the opportunity,” Simpson said.

Freshmen guards Cole Bajema and Franz Wagner, meanwhile, have stood out in early practices.

“I like them a lot,” Simpson said. “Really athletic and smart, can pass, can shoot, dribble, can play and guard all positions so that will be good. They’re very versatile."

Another guy that will see increased playing time and production will be junior forward Isaiah Livers. Livers said at media day that he has really improved his ball handling and playmaking ability since last year, and Simpson said he has a big year ahead of him.

“He’s improved a lot,” Simpson said of Livers. “I feel like he’ll definitely have a big role this year which he knows and accepts. I’m not going to give out too much of his secrets, but he’ll have a big year."

Notes

· Simpson praised former head coach John Beilein when asked about what Beilein did to develop him in their three years together.

“John Beilein meant a lot. He taught me discipline, he taught me small things that can be the separation from you and the guy in front of you or you and the guy behind you," he said.

“I love coach Beilein. He’s done a lot for me. Without, him I’m not sure what I would be. But with him in my presence he has definitely steered me to be the person that I am today and definitely the basketball player that I am today. I have much respect for Coach Beilein. He made the decision to help him and his family. With the world we live in, that’s what you kind of got to do,” Simpson said.

· U-M was picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten, most notably by Lindy’s Sports in their 2019-2020 college basketball preview.

“I’ve been through this three years now,” Simpson pointed out when asked about the projection. “I don’t have time to worry about who’s first, second, third. It is what it is … At the end of the day that stuff honestly doesn’t matter.”



