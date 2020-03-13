"I wished I could have experienced it [postseason play] again, but I have to put my pride aside and not be selfish in today's world.”

“That's what was crazy about it — knowing we've played our last games after going into these games wanting to finish the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament with a good chance of winning," Simpson told MGoBlue.com. "But it's better for this world to be safe. I feel it's best, if it's spreading the way it is now with the way things are now.

Simpson, though, handled it like the winner he is and has been.

Don’t tell that to Simpson, though. Former Michigan head coach John Beilein said it best as an analyst on The Big Ten Network when he said, “I wouldn’t want to be around Zavier right now” after the decision was made to cancel both tournaments.

Michigan seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske would probably have left U-M with a loss in their last game as Wolverines. Sure, U-M could have made runs in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, but it takes good fortune to win it all, and only one team ends the season with a victory.

Both of U-M’s leaders on site, athletic director Warde Manuel and head coach Juwan Howard, delivered their messages in a sympathetic but direct way. Howard released a statement shortly after the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the tournament, only 15 minutes before Michigan’s scheduled Thursday noon game with Rutgers.



The Wolverines had taken the floor when they were asked to return to the locker room.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Howard said in a released statement. “This is a global situation and we need to make sure we follow the guidance and direction of the experts and health officials.

"While we are disappointed of not being able to play this event, especially for Zavier and Jon, we need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones.

“We are a Michigan family ... forever."

His words in the locker room were even more meaningful, Simpson said.

“Coach Howard delivered a good message when we were in the locker room that was incredible. He addressed all the things we'd been through this year,” he said. “He said something special about every player to uplift our spirits, and he told me I was a 'phenomenal leader,’ and it was amazing to hear something like that from him.

“He'd been a leader in college and been in my shoes, and to hear that from a coach of that caliber was special. Everything he said from A to Z was amazing, and so it was good to end on a pleasant note."

Teske, meanwhile, was initially stunned at the news that his career had ended so suddenly.

"It was kind of weird hearing the news at first because all of our parents were coming in to watch us play," he said. “They told us to get off the court, and then Warde came in and told us that they had canceled the tournament.

"So, I'm very disappointed and still kind of thinking about things. But the one thing is, it has to be safety first, and we just care about everybody's safety. And we're disappointed, but it's bigger than basketball right now. So, we want to be on the cautious side."

Manuel called addressing the team one of the toughest things he had to do in his career as an administrator.

“You try to make decisions on what to do because there are so many unknowns,” he said. “This is worldwide; it's not just an issue around Michigan or the Big Ten. This is an issue for America and the rest of the world, and so we have to put the competition into perspective today.

“I told them all to take care of themselves and to let us know if they're feeling any symptoms or feeling sick at all, and we'll take care of them. I love playing games, and I love watching big games, but this is not about a game."

For the seniors, it was their last chance to prove themselves and compete for a title. Players like freshman Franz Wagner will get another opportunity, but they hurt for their teammates.

“It's just crazy. I'm pretty sorry for our seniors,” Wagner said. “It was a situation I was very excited for with all the games coming up, but I mostly feel bad for the seniors."

And, of course, their parents … and his own.

"I thought I was going to see him this weekend and then next weekend," his mother, Beate Wagner, said. "That's why I cried. I hope we can make it back for the Big Ten Tournament next year [in Chicago]. I'm looking forward to next year (smiling wide).”