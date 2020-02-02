News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Simpson Video, Rutgers Photo Feature

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

A video interview with senior point guard Zavier Simpson and a photo feature from yesterday's game, courtesy Jeff Walters Photography.

Michigan celebrates a win.
Madison Square Garden
Juwan Howard addresses the team.
Zavier Simpson attacks.
Brandon Johns defends.
Simpson looks to drive.
Brandon Johns with the blocked shot
Jon Teske finishes a dunk.
Franz Wagner drives and finishes.
Eli Brooks celebrates a three-pointer.
Jon Teske celebrates a triple.
Isaiah Livers coaches from the bench.
Wagner with the blocked shot.
Simpson drives and attacks.
Eli Brooks looks to attack.
Brandon Johns celebrates another triple.
Austin Davis goes up for the dunk
Simpson attacks.
Juwan Howard argues a call.
Davis puts it down.
Juwan Howard barks out the calls
Johns hits another triple
Preparing for battle
Juwan Howard celebrates with the wrestling team.
