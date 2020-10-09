TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Staff Chemistry, 'NBA Infusion' & Optimism

“He knew what he wanted to teach, why he wanted to teach it. That’s a big deal,” Martelli said. “He’s always bringing that up … ‘what’s the why? Why are we recruiting that kid, or why would he be interested in playing on the ball if that’s what he wants to do?’

But Martelli, for all his accomplishments, admitted he was eager to learn some things from Howard, too, and he was beyond impressed at how a first-year coach approached practice.

Howard entered his first year humble and eager, hiring former St. Joseph head coach Phil Martelli as an assistant. It was lauded as one of the best hires of the year in college basketball, a right-hand man whose experience would prove invaluable.

Michigan enjoyed a solid first year under head coach Juwan Howard a year ago, breaking into the top five before injuries slowed the Wolverines. The foundation for success had been set long ago under John Beilein, but Howard has preserved the culture and is ready to build upon it.

“Say a kid averaged 7.5 assists per game but wasn’t a great shooter. What does he do to separate himself, particularly if he wants to get to the next level? Those were some of the questions. And then the basketball was unbelievable because it was new, the kind of infusion of NBA style … not just in terms of style of play, but the amount of film we watched, the concepts we taught. That part of it was great.”

So was getting to know the people in Ann Arbor, Martelli said. From the folks in the building to the guys at Mr. Spot’s restaurant, where he can get a taste of home in the form of a Philly Cheesesteak, he became comfortable immediately while meshing with Howard and the staff and the people around town.

Fitting in was easy, he said. He clicked right away with Howard and fellow assistants Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley.

“We get on these Zoom calls with recruits and their families, and each coach gets to present themselves … Juwan does a little intro and then you present yourself,” Martelli noted. “What I found you have with Howard, Saddi and Juwan, first and foremost they are remarkable fathers. They love their families, and that shines through in the decisions they make scheduling, our daily schedules. I have a great appreciation for that.

“But the second thing is, they are teachers of the game of basketball. A lot of people run around with the title of coach, but I think the real honorable title is of teacher. Those three guys can really teach basketball. I’ll say directly to the parents, if I had a son lucky enough to work with that — not play for that but work with that — I’d send him to these guys, and it’s not a recruiting pitch.”

His colleagues would say the same of him, respecting him enough to bestow the moniker “Godfather” upon him. There’s a chance, of course, another school will pursue him as a head coach given his decades of success and experience, but Martelli is interested in the pursuit of a National Championship.

He sees that opportunity alongside Howard at Michigan.

“If somewhere along the line someone says a 66-year-old bald guy might be the one … I don’t see myself in a position where they’re saying we’re rock bottom and we’re going to build this thing up,” he said. “If it was a situation where they were in serious pursuit of a league championship, I would give it serious consideration.

“But there is going to be some geography. I have to think about my wife. As a head coach she would have to come wherever I am. As an assistant, we can live this lifestyle. I am … ‘content’ is maybe the wrong word because I don’t want people thinking, ‘well, he’s just easing into [retirement].’ I’m energized being around the players, and I don’t want that to go away. Those players John Beilein and his staff brought in were classy kids from classy families, and it is a pleasure to work with them.”

The same can be said of the kids they’re recruiting, Martelli said, one of the reasons it’s so easy for him to get up to work every day and why he sees more great things for Michigan basketball on the horizon.