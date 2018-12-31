Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 2 In AP Poll
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Ahead of the resumption of Big Ten play, Michigan remained at No. 2 in the latest AP poll released Monday.
The only team the Wolverines trail in the poll is Duke who is 52 points ahead of Michigan. The Blue Devils received 35 first-place votes, while Michigan received nine.
Michigan remains ahead of 11-1 Tennessee, who remained at No. 3, just nine points behind the Wolverines and receiving more first-place votes (12) than Michigan.
Michigan is amongst seven Big Ten teams in the top-25. Michigan State remained at No. 8, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 14, Indiana jumped up two spots to No. 21, Wisconsin dropped seven spots to No. 22, Nebraska stayed at No. 24 and Iowa dropped to No. 25.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook