Ahead of the resumption of Big Ten play, Michigan remained at No. 2 in the latest AP poll released Monday.

The only team the Wolverines trail in the poll is Duke who is 52 points ahead of Michigan. The Blue Devils received 35 first-place votes, while Michigan received nine.

Michigan remains ahead of 11-1 Tennessee, who remained at No. 3, just nine points behind the Wolverines and receiving more first-place votes (12) than Michigan.