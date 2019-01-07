Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 2 In AP Poll
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After two conference victories over Penn State and Indiana, Michigan stayed at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Duke remained at No. 1 in the poll with 1,535 points and 37 first-place votes ahead of the Wolverines who earned 1,499 votes and only 9 first-place votes. Tennessee remains right at Michigan's heels at No. 3 and only 18 points behind the Wolverines. The Volunteers' 13 first-place votes are more than the Wolverines.
The other two teams in the top-five are Virginia and Gonzaga.
The other Big Ten teams in the AP top 25 are Michigan State at No. 6, Ohio State at No. 16 and Indiana at No. 22
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook