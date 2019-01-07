After two conference victories over Penn State and Indiana, Michigan stayed at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll.

Duke remained at No. 1 in the poll with 1,535 points and 37 first-place votes ahead of the Wolverines who earned 1,499 votes and only 9 first-place votes. Tennessee remains right at Michigan's heels at No. 3 and only 18 points behind the Wolverines. The Volunteers' 13 first-place votes are more than the Wolverines.

The other two teams in the top-five are Virginia and Gonzaga.