In the latest edition of the Associated Press poll released Monday, Michigan stayed at No. 5, after a 2-0 week with victories over Minnesota and Indiana.

The top six of the poll remained unchanged as Michigan remains behind Tennessee, Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga. The Wolverines are only one point behind Gonzaga at No. 4.

The other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Michigan State at No.6, Purdue at No. 17, Maryland at No. 21 and Wisconsin at No. 24.

Other Michigan opponents in the Top 25 are UNC at No. 9 and Villanova at No. 14.