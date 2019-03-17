Michigan will look to retain its crown as Big Ten champions for a third straight year when the Wolverines face MSU in round three.

The adage “it’s hard to beat a team three times in a year” is generally true … but that’s assuming the teams are relatively evenly matched in most departments (including coaching).



Michigan vs. Minnesota, for example … yeah, the Golden Gophers are an NCAA Tournament team and have talent, but Richard Pitino vs. John Beilein is a mismatch. U-M controlled all but four minutes or so of its games with the Gophers this year, and only an uncharacteristic collapse down the stretch at home made one of the three games close.

John Beilein vs. Tom Izzo, though, is a great chess match. The Spartans caught Michigan off guard in round one with the way they switched ball screens, and yet it wasn’t offense but defense that beat the Wolverines.

The column: SUNDAY THOUGHTS: ON U-M vs. MSU III, MORE



