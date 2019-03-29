Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

ANAHEIM, Cali. — The hardest part about raised expectations is how much more it hurts when goals aren’t met.

John Beilein and his team felt the pain in a big way after Thursday night’s stunning, 63-44 loss to Texas Tech in which the Wolverines played one of their worst games of the year — “a bad day for a bad day,” as Michigan’s head coach put it.

When those happen in the NCAA Tournament, especially in the Sweet 16, more often than not you’re going home. And make no mistake — the Red Raiders had plenty to do with that, their swarming defense throwing the Wolverines out of rhythm from the start, their athletes taking over in the second half. This was probably the best team they faced all year, Beilein said, and they looked it in the second half.