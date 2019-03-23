Though outmatched physically, Montana never had a chance against U-M’s defensive game plan in a 74-55 loss. The Wolverines took away what the Grizzlies liked to do best, forced them into “tough twos” … and that will be the same game plan on display Saturday against Florida.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michigan defensive assistant Luke Yaklich challenged his team before the start of the tournament to take the defense to another level.

“The main thing is they shot 40 percent from two,” Yaklich said of Montana. “Coming into the game, they were the seventh highest shooting team in country from two, I think 52 percent. To hold them to 55 points, 40 percent from two … we had a 90 percent contest rate.



“We were locked in entirely the two days up to that, the game plan, how we wanted to guard. We didn’t foul, did a great job forcing them into contested twos and did a solid job taking away the three ball.”

It will be the same with the Gators, who rank No. 61 in KenPom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency. The Wolverines should have the advantage with their defense, especially with redshirt junior Charles Matthews back near full strength, as long as they take away the three-point line.

“They average 25 three-pointers a game. You get 10 of those to go in, it could be a long night for us,” Yaklich said. “We’ve got to do a great job taking away threes, and also great when they’re goint to the rim.

“But it’s that time of year. Teams post big problems for you defensively because there are 32 left, and they’re all good. We have to be able to take on different personnel each game, have a different mindset within an individual mindest role within a team scheme. The players have done a really good job navigating that.”

One in particular … sophomore shooting guard Jordan Poole, who scored only 10 points on 1-for-3 three-point shooing against Montana but had an elite defensive percentage and gave up only five points.

Poole has struggled at times this year when his offense has gone south. That wasn’t an issue Thursday, and Poole is intent on making sure it won’t happen again. He’ll take four or five triples if he can get them (and frankly, he’s due), but won’t sulk if he doesn’t.

“I’m just going to be aggressive. If the ball comes my way, it does,” he said. “If not I’m going to focus on the defensive end, getting out for easy buckets, stuff like that. It all depends on how the game goes.

“I feel like [Thursday] I had a good game, only gave up five on defense. At this point it’s just survive and advance. That’s kind of how I’m looking at it. No matter what the situation is, find a way to win.”

NOTES

• As impressive as Michigan’s defense has been, Florida’s isn’t far behind. The Gators are 15thnationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

“They’re there for a reason,” Yaklich said. “They’re able to switch defenses, have length, play really hard, are well coached and have a great scheme that complements all the individual talent of their players. They’re a really connected unit defensively. At this point of year, that’s where you want to be.”

• Many of the Wolverines have stuck with the pink shoes they wore earlier this year. Poole does it for one reason in particular.

“There is very little creativity we’re able to express on this team,” Poole quipped. “With the pink shoes, we were given them as a team, and I actually like the shoes. They are also extremely comfortable. That’s why I wear them.”

• Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis loves to express himself with a flex after a bucket, and he’s aware some people don’t like it. He’s also not about to change.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks about me,” he said. “I’m just expressing myself without any restraint. I don’t care what anyone thinks about me at all. Who I am on the court is who I am.”

• John Beilein has a reputation as being easy on his players compared to, say, MSU’s Tom Izzo. He’s demanding in his own way, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said.

“Coach Beilein is laid back in a sense … but really, if you get on his side he’s really going to get after you. He’s a dangerous man behind closed doors,” he quipped. “I don’t mean in a bad way. He’s just a good coach. He wants nothing but the best for his players, doesn’t want players to waste a gift he has that the player hasn’t noticed.”

He’s made Livers one of his personal projects.

“He says, ‘you’ve got gifts God gave you you’re not even using yet.’ He basically said he’s going to get me to that point where I’m using all my God given talents,” he said. “I respect him so much. That’s another reason I came to Michigan.”