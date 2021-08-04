Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tarris Reed to Announce at 7 p.m Thursday

Reed, one of the biggest stock risers in the 2022 class this summer, will likely choose between U-M, Purdue, Oho State and Michigan State, the four schools he visited.

"He really liked his visit," Mokan Elite AAU program director Matt Suther told us last month. "They’re definitely in the mix when it comes to being the school he picks. He’s going through the process, has visited four schools, is going thru the pros and cons of each, trying to figure it out."

The All-Metro player of the year in St. Louis, the 6-foot-10 Reed averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He'd have even more interest had more coaches been able to watch him in person, Suther insisted.

"He had a really good spring," he said. "Some of these kids really kind of have not been seen for a year now because of Covid stuff. If that wouldn’t have happened, he probably would have been getting the attention.

"But he can score in many ways. He can score in the low post, has a great frame; a really strong body. He's really good around the rim, a really good rebounder, and can also step out and make jump shots ... more of power forward stretch."

Stay tuned for full coverage of Reed's decision tomorrow ...