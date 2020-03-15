News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 13:57:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Terrance Williams Found A Home In Ann Arbor

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan pledge Terrance Williams initially committed to Georgetown, but he was never fully comfortable with his decision. When he de-committed from the Hoyas, many believed U-M would be one of the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}