Michigan lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals minus Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines have now lost three of their last five and are banged up heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Here are three observations from U-M’s loss to the Buckeyes, two thoughts on the NCAA Tourney and one prediction.

THREE OBSERVATIONS FROM MICHIGAN’S LOSS TO OHIO STATE

3. The comeback was fantastic. Lost in the disappointment that senior guard Mike Smith’s shot didn’t fall to complete the comeback was that U-M came from 13 down with 4:19 to play and had the ball with a chance to win. That rivals the Kansas NCAA game a few years back in terms of furious rallies.

Michigan needed everything to go right and to get a few breaks, but also ratcheted up the intensity. The Wolverines played hard, but not with the same fervor they’d been playing with previously in the year. The loose balls, etc., went OSU’s way, and Michigan seemed a quarter-step slow.

That takes away nothing from what they accomplished during the season.

“They are going far beyond some of the expectations that have been placed on this team,” head coach Juwan Howard said. “I’m in the trenches with this group all day, every day. Am I proud of our team? Damn right I am.

RELATED: Michigan Falls To Ohio State In The Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, 68-67

RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Isaiah Livers Out Indefinitely With A Foot Injury