While other large gatherings and conferences tournaments are being cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Big Ten Tournament will go on as scheduled. The only change — postgame interviews will be held on the practice courts instead of in the locker rooms.

Here are the three teams with the best chance to win the tourney, two things to watch for from a Michigan perspective and one prediction for this weekend’s event.

THREE TEAMS WITH THE BEST CHANCE TO WIN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

3. Maryland. Yes, the Terrapins limped to the finish, but this is a loaded team that, as Michigan found out Sunday, might be the Big Ten’s best when it’s on its game. Anthony Cowan Jr. leads a group that has shooters all over the floor, and this is an athletic group. Mark Turgeon isn’t the conference’s best coach, but he has a share of a title and won some big games this year.

2. Michigan State. The Spartans peaked at the right time to capture a share of the title, picking up key road wins at Penn State and Maryland to earn a banner. MSU guard Rocket Watts has picked up his game and provided a key, third scorer on a team that was struggling to shoot midway through the Big Ten season, and Cassius Winston is one of the nation’s best players.