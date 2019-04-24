We learned long ago not to feel sorry for John Beilein, though it would be easy to do. Between injuries to Caris LeVert (who, for those who haven’t noticed, is on the cusp of stardom and set to become an NBA All-Star), early entries that shouldn’t be, etc., Beilein can’t seem to catch a break.

That it’s happened to the one guy who, according to his peers in a landslide vote, is the cleanest in the country … well, frankly, didn’t seem fair.

But if Michigan fans didn’t know it before, they certainly do now in this era in which the dirt (finally) has finally surfaced, the recruiting game exposed for the cesspool it is; a game in which cheaters do prosper and cover-up cultures thrive:

Deserve's got nothing to do with it.