Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is in full building mode after arriving on campus ahead of his noon presser Thursday in Ann Arbor. Several thoughts on the program past, present and future.

On Thursday … first off, who shows up? They’re holding the event on the Crisler Arena floor, so it’s clear they’re expecting a big turnout for Howard’s homecoming. Of all people, Chris Webber was the voice of reason recently when he said on one of his interviews that this moment in Michigan basketball history was about Juwan Howard, not the Fab Five.

Jimmy King is in Ann Arbor, so it’s very likely he’ll be there.

More ...