Tim McCormick knows a thing or two about basketball in the state of Michigan, having played at Clarkston High School before enjoying a four-year career at U-M from 1980-84.

He then went on to play for six different NBA clubs after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 1984 draft, before stepping away from the court in 1992.

McCormick was asked for his input from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel during the U-M basketball coaching search, and was in attendance for Juwan Howard’s introductory press conference last week.

One of the main questions surrounding Howard in the early going is the uncertainty surrounding his game plans and offensive philosophies on the court, but McCormick admitted he thinks that aspect of it is being blown out of proportion.

“I’ve been a massive college basketball fan since the mid ‘70s, and have played for some great coaches,” he began. “I just don’t see anybody out there devising plays that no one else can figure out.

“It’s more about talent evaluation, developing your players and getting them motivated and ready to play. Those things are bigger than the X’s and O’s because the NBA is all about spacing nowadays and position-less basketball.

“There were some things defensively U-M did against Michigan State last year that you don’t even see in the NBA very often, and Juwan will bring a fresh perspective on defense.”

As for the offensive side of the ball, McCormick explained there may actually be more similarities than one might think between what the Wolverines and Miami Heat each ran last year, which would obviously give the Michigan players somewhat of a leg up.

“I believe [former head coach] John Beilein was an innovator,” the former center said. “A lot of things he started at Michigan are now present in the NBA, such as playing outside in, ball screen tendencies and position-less basketball.

“If you watch the Miami Heat, you’ll notice they ran a lot of similar things to what Michigan players are used to, especially in the pick and roll. Miami often ran a quick set and if it didn’t work, they flowed right into their ball screen offense, which is also what Beilein was doing.

“As a result of this, Juwan Howard will be coaching players who have a pretty good understanding of how that kind of offense works.”

One of the aspects of the college game that most think Howard will thrive in, however, is the recruiting element.

McCormick gave his take on how he thinks Howard will fare on the recruiting trail, at least in comparison to his predecessor.

“The lifeblood of college basketball success is the ability to recruit,” he began. “Duke, Kansas and Kentucky are good every year because when their guys go to the NBA, they just reload.

“I think Juwan will have access to a higher level of recruits than Beilein did. John was a wonderful talent evaluator with the ability to look at a two-star and turn him into a four-star.

“There aren’t many guys out there who can do that. I think Juwan will see a four-star and figure out how he can bring him in and teach him about the NBA game, while also exposing him to the academic excellence and culture of Michigan.

“To me, he’s an A+ hire and I’m so excited to see him progress as a coach.”

Finally, McCormick was also asked about the Fab Five and whether or not he’d like to see the 1992 and 1993 Final Four banners re-raised.

“I never look up there and think, ‘Gosh, I wish those Final Four banners were up there,’” he revealed. “I played against those guys in the summer and cheered for them when they were running through the NCAA Tournament.

“I also competed against some of them in the NBA. The fact that folks are holding a grudge or feel bitter about something that happened so long ago doesn’t make any sense to me.

“I think it’d be great if the Fab Five came back and were celebrated, but the memories I have about them will remain either way. To me, it’s not that big of a deal.”