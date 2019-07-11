After Michigan released some of its nonconference opponents Wednesday, the Wolverines first Battle 4 Atlantis opponent was revealed Thursday. Michigan’s first game in the Thanksgiving tournament will be against the Iowa State Cyclones. The matchup will take place Nov. 27 at noon and will be televised on ESPN. The Cyclones finished last season 23-12 and 9-9 in the Big 12.



Iowa State and head coach Steve Prohm will face Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis. (USA Today Sports Images)

Last season, Iowa State made the NCAA Tournament and earned a six seed, however the Cyclones fell to Ohio State 62-59. Michigan and Iowa State have only played once with the Cyclones winning 77-70 in 2013. Steve Prohm is entering his fifth year as the head coach at Iowa State and he has a 83-53 mark and three NCAA Tournament appearances in his four seasons. His 16 wins against the top-25 are the third-most in school history. Under his watch, Iowa State has been ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 for 33 weeks.