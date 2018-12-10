Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

With contests against Western Michigan, Air Force and Binghamton looming before the Wolverines resume conference play for good against Penn State on Jan. 3, we take a look at where U-M ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories through the season's first month.

At 10-0, Michigan is off to its best start since beginning the 2012-13 campaign 16-0.

• Michigan's offense has a very solid shooting percentage on the year (46.8 percent, 109th nationally), but that is not reflected in its scoring numbers. The Wolverines are just 204th in the country in points per game, averaging 73.6.

• The Maize and Blue are getting to the free throw line at a high rate under head coach John Beilein (203 attempts, which is 111th in the country), but once again are doing a poor job of converting. Their 66 connection rate is just 272nd nationally, a year after they only made 65.9 percent from the line.

• Michigan's defense ranks near the top of the country in the two most important statistical categories — field goal percentage against and points allowed per game. In the former, opponents are shooting just 37 percent against U-M (13th best), while the team's 55.2 points allowed per game are the third fewest in college basketball.