Yesterday's loss snapped Michigan's streak of three straight victories against the Badgers. AP Images

Michigan's perfect season came to an end yesterday in Madison, but the Wolverines are still in incredible shape at 17-1 and 6-1 in conference play. One of the staples of John Beilein-coached teams has been an ability to display phenomenal mental toughness following setbacks, and not let one loss turn into two. In fact, U-M has bounced back to grab a victory following each of its last 10 defeats, dating back to the 2017 season. The Maize and Blue will look to continue that trend on Tuesday night when they host Minnesota.

Michigan's Last 10 Losses, and the Ensuing Game Date Loss Following Game April 2, 2018 vs. Villanova (L, 79-62) Norfolk State (W, 63-44)* Feb. 6, 2018 @ Northwestern (L, 61-52) @ Wisconsin (W, 83-72) Jan. 25, 2018 @ Purdue (L, 92-88) Northwestern (W, 58-47) Jan. 18, 2018 @ Nebraska (L, 72-52) Rutgers (W, 62-47) Jan. 9, 2018 Purdue (L, 70-69) @ Michigan State (W, 82-72) Dec. 4, 2017 @ Ohio State (L, 71-62) UCLA (W, 78-69) Nov. 29, 2017 @ North Carolina (L, 86-71) Indiana (W, 69-55) Nov. 20, 2017 vs. LSU (L, 77-75) vs. Chaminade (W, 102-64) March 23, 2017 vs. Oregon (L, 69-68) North Florida (W, 86-66)* March 1, 2017 @ Northwestern (L, 67-65) @ Nebraska (W, 93-57)