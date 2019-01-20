Michigan Has Bounced Back Incredibly Well Following Its Last 10 Losses
Michigan's perfect season came to an end yesterday in Madison, but the Wolverines are still in incredible shape at 17-1 and 6-1 in conference play.
One of the staples of John Beilein-coached teams has been an ability to display phenomenal mental toughness following setbacks, and not let one loss turn into two.
In fact, U-M has bounced back to grab a victory following each of its last 10 defeats, dating back to the 2017 season.
The Maize and Blue will look to continue that trend on Tuesday night when they host Minnesota.
|Date
|Loss
|Following Game
|
April 2, 2018
|
vs. Villanova (L, 79-62)
|
Norfolk State (W, 63-44)*
|
Feb. 6, 2018
|
@ Northwestern (L, 61-52)
|
@ Wisconsin (W, 83-72)
|
Jan. 25, 2018
|
@ Purdue (L, 92-88)
|
Northwestern (W, 58-47)
|
Jan. 18, 2018
|
@ Nebraska (L, 72-52)
|
Rutgers (W, 62-47)
|
Jan. 9, 2018
|
Purdue (L, 70-69)
|
@ Michigan State (W, 82-72)
|
Dec. 4, 2017
|
@ Ohio State (L, 71-62)
|
UCLA (W, 78-69)
|
Nov. 29, 2017
|
@ North Carolina (L, 86-71)
|
Indiana (W, 69-55)
|
Nov. 20, 2017
|
vs. LSU (L, 77-75)
|
vs. Chaminade (W, 102-64)
|
March 23, 2017
|
vs. Oregon (L, 69-68)
|
North Florida (W, 86-66)*
|
March 1, 2017
|
@ Northwestern (L, 67-65)
|
@ Nebraska (W, 93-57)
An argument could be made that Michigan holds such a phenomenal record in contests following losses simply because it has often played inferior competition, and that is true in some cases (North Florida, Chaminade, Rutgers, etc.).
On the flip side, U-M has also grabbed some excellent victories against above average clubs following recent setbacks.
The best example of this, by far, was in January of 2018, when U-M lost by a single point to No. 5 Purdue at Crisler Center, but bounced back in impressive fashion to grab a 10-point victory at then-No. 4 Michigan State, who went on to go 30-5 and claim the outright Big Ten title.
Michigan also snatched a nice bounce back victory following a demoralizing 71-62 loss at Ohio State on Dec. 4, 2017, when it returned home to take down then-No. 23 UCLA, 78-69, in overtime.
The Wolverines had blown a 17-point lead against the Buckeyes in Columbus, but flipped the script against the Bruins, erasing a 15-point second half deficit to grab the extra session win.
The Golden Gophers will come to Ann Arbor on Tuesday night with a 14-4 record and a 4-3 mark in Big Ten play, and will look to hand the Maize and Blue consecutive losses for the first time since since falling to Michigan State and Ohio State on Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, 2017, respectively.
---
