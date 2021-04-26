 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Makes Clingan, Duren Trimmed Lists
Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan has made the cut for two of the nation's top 2022 big men.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy's Jalen Duren, Rivals.com's No. 2 junior nationally (but closing in on No. 1), included the Wolverines in his top 11, while Connecticut seven-footer Donovan Clingan put U-M in his top seven.

Jalen Duren is the nation's No. 2 overall junior. He's considering Juwan Howard and Michigan Wolverines basketball.
Jalen Duren is the nation's No. 2 overall junior. He's considering Juwan Howard and Michigan Wolverines basketball. (Garrett Ellwood/USA Basketball)
Duren is thought to be leaning heavily toward going the pro route.

Michigan is one of the schools battling with home state UConn for Clingan's signature and is thought to have a shot.

