Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Makes Clingan, Duren Trimmed Lists
Michigan has made the cut for two of the nation's top 2022 big men.
Montverde (Fla.) Academy's Jalen Duren, Rivals.com's No. 2 junior nationally (but closing in on No. 1), included the Wolverines in his top 11, while Connecticut seven-footer Donovan Clingan put U-M in his top seven.
Duren is thought to be leaning heavily toward going the pro route.
Michigan is one of the schools battling with home state UConn for Clingan's signature and is thought to have a shot.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook