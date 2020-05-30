 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Offers 2022 In-Stater Fletcher Loyer
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Offers 2022 In-Stater Fletcher Loyer

Chris Balas
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continues to extend the offers. His latest — Clarkston guard Fletcher Loyer.

Loyer is the brother of Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer. He's continued to grow since we saw him at the Michigan camp last summer, now 6-4 and approaching 6-5. Our evaluation from the camp:

Brother of MSU guard Foster Loyer, the 2022 standout made some incredibly tough shots in the one-on-one segment and was aggressive during games, getting to the rim but not always finishing. He's 6-2 and pretty skilled and bears watching in the future. He averaged 17.1 points per game as a freshman and has a nice jump shot.


He scored a career-high 42 points in a win over Roseville earlier this year.

“Foster was more of a point guard,” Clarkston head coach Tim Wasilk told MLive.com. “More of a floor general. But Fletcher’s more of a shooting guard and a little bit lengthier. He can shoot the crap out of the ball.”

Watch for more on this development in the days to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}