Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continues to extend the offers. His latest — Clarkston guard Fletcher Loyer.

Loyer is the brother of Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer. He's continued to grow since we saw him at the Michigan camp last summer, now 6-4 and approaching 6-5. Our evaluation from the camp:

Brother of MSU guard Foster Loyer, the 2022 standout made some incredibly tough shots in the one-on-one segment and was aggressive during games, getting to the rim but not always finishing. He's 6-2 and pretty skilled and bears watching in the future. He averaged 17.1 points per game as a freshman and has a nice jump shot.



