Brown, a 6-5 wing, was a top 40 player out of high school. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining and hopes to get a waiver to play this year since coach Danny Manning was fired.

Brown has started 73 of 84 games in which he's appeared. He told TheWolverine.com he has no timetable but has U-M on his list.

From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:

Since entering the portal on Tuesday, though he also entered his name into the NBA Draft, Brown has heard from a list of schools including Arkansas, Florida State, Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota, Texas A&M and USC. However, more are expected to enter the race for Brown who remains wide open whenever it comes to selecting a new school and has not set a timetable for when he might commit, that is if he withdraws his name from the draft.

Slated to sit out next season with one year or eligibility remaining, that is if the one-time transfer rule is not passed, Brown will attempt to gain the appropriate waiver that would allow for him to see the floor beginning in the fall. He leaves Wake Forest with the hopes of finding a fresh start that can offer the chance to be a senior leader and also make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Respected for his toughness and versatility in the backcourt, Brown averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while making close to 84-percent of his shots from the foul line this past season. Two of his best games came against Duke and Xavier, scoring 26 and 24 points, respectively, which was the catalyst for each upset win.