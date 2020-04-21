Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M One Of Seven For Grad Transfer
Michigan is one of seven potential transfer destinations for George Mason shooting guard Justin Kier, per Rivals.com's Corey Evans. The 6-4 Kier was his team's leading scorer in 2018-19 with 14.5 points per game and added 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but his senior season was cut short by injuries.
U-M has one scholarship remaining after five-star Josh Christopher spurned the Wolverines last week for Arizona State.
George Mason grad-transfer Justin Kier has cut his final school list to Arkansas, Georgetown, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota & NC State, he tells @RivalsPortal— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 22, 2020
One of the top remaining immediately eligible guards available
Kier is known as a solid defender who is turnover prone, but a good midrange shooter.
“He led the team in scoring two years ago, but was hurt most of this past season with a foot injury,” an Atlantic 10 coach told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. “A versatile guard who can do a little bit of everything. Can shoot it from deep, rebounds well for his position and has really improved throughout his career.”
He isn't a great three-point shooter, however, having made only 34 percent in his career.
"He's a scorer, for sure," Evans said. "He fits what Michigan is about."
