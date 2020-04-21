News More News
Michigan is one of seven potential transfer destinations for George Mason shooting guard Justin Kier, per Rivals.com's Corey Evans. The 6-4 Kier was his team's leading scorer in 2018-19 with 14.5 points per game and added 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but his senior season was cut short by injuries.

U-M has one scholarship remaining after five-star Josh Christopher spurned the Wolverines last week for Arizona State.

George Mason transfer Justin Kier has Michigan in his final seven.
Kier is known as a solid defender who is turnover prone, but a good midrange shooter.

“He led the team in scoring two years ago, but was hurt most of this past season with a foot injury,” an Atlantic 10 coach told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. “A versatile guard who can do a little bit of everything. Can shoot it from deep, rebounds well for his position and has really improved throughout his career.”

He isn't a great three-point shooter, however, having made only 34 percent in his career.

"He's a scorer, for sure," Evans said. "He fits what Michigan is about."


