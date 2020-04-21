U-M has one scholarship remaining after five-star Josh Christopher spurned the Wolverines last week for Arizona State.

Michigan is one of seven potential transfer destinations for George Mason shooting guard Justin Kier, per Rivals.com's Corey Evans. The 6-4 Kier was his team's leading scorer in 2018-19 with 14.5 points per game and added 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, but his senior season was cut short by injuries.

George Mason grad-transfer Justin Kier has cut his final school list to Arkansas, Georgetown, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota & NC State, he tells @RivalsPortal One of the top remaining immediately eligible guards available

Kier is known as a solid defender who is turnover prone, but a good midrange shooter.

“He led the team in scoring two years ago, but was hurt most of this past season with a foot injury,” an Atlantic 10 coach told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. “A versatile guard who can do a little bit of everything. Can shoot it from deep, rebounds well for his position and has really improved throughout his career.”

He isn't a great three-point shooter, however, having made only 34 percent in his career.

"He's a scorer, for sure," Evans said. "He fits what Michigan is about."



