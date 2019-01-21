Where Michigan Stands In The National Statistics Following Its First Loss
Michigan suffered its first loss this weekend (at Wisconsin), but still holds an incredible 17-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in league play.
The Wolverines will next welcome Minnesota to Ann Arbor on Tuesday night, hoping to return to their winning ways.
Prior to that, though, we take a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories.
The club's national rank listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Note: there are 351 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 79th (46.7%)
• Points per game: 186th (73.6)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 76th (36.7%)
• Turnovers per game: 3rd (9.5)
• Free throw percentage: 278th (66.7%)
• Assists per game: 155th (13.9)
• Total free throws attempts: 267th (318)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 26th (39.7%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (56.6)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 87th (26.7)
• Three-point percentage against: 36th (30.2%)
• Total fouls committed: 4th (231)
• Turnovers forced per game: 214th (13.1)
• Blocked shots per game: 57th (4.4)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 13th (1.49)
• Turnover margin: 24th (3.8)
More Team/Player Stats:
• After racking up four blocks on Saturday at Wisconsin, junior center Jon Teske's 2.3 blocks per game now lead the conference.
• Despite standing just 6-0, junior guard Zavier Simpson's 4.9 rebounds per contest are tied with redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews for the third most on the team.
• Simpson's 1.6 steals per outing are the fourth most in the Big Ten.
• Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 45.1 three-point percentage is the sixth best mark in the Big Ten, while sophomore guard Jordan Poole's 43.5 is ninth.
---
