Michigan Wolverines Basketball Updated Hot Board: Forwards & Centers (4-21)
Where things stand with Michigan's Power Forward and Center prospects following yesterday's report on guards and wings.
Head coach Juwan Howard continues to make inroads with some of the nation's top targets:
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Recruiting 2022 Hot Board: Guards & Wings (4-20 Update)
RELATED: Return Of The Muffin: Eli Brooks’ Fifth Year Huge For Michigan Basketball
Glenn averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year and holds offers from Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and more. He's not a shooter but does a lot of things well to help his team win.
"I think he’s gotten in better shape and I think, mentally, on the court, he’s improved as far as his mental toughness and just being more disciplined,” head coach Clik McSweeney told the Sun Sentinel. “His jump shot has gotten better. His passing ability and ability to handle the ball for [being 6-foot-8] ... is on a whole other level. I think that’s what makes him elite: his passing ability and his dribbling.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news