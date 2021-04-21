Glenn averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year and holds offers from Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and more. He's not a shooter but does a lot of things well to help his team win.

"I think he’s gotten in better shape and I think, mentally, on the court, he’s improved as far as his mental toughness and just being more disciplined,” head coach Clik McSweeney told the Sun Sentinel. “His jump shot has gotten better. His passing ability and ability to handle the ball for [being 6-foot-8] ... is on a whole other level. I think that’s what makes him elite: his passing ability and his dribbling.”