Video: Beilein Discusses First Loss, Importance Of Learning From It
Michigan head coach John Beilein met with the media this afternoon following his club's first loss of the year at Wisconsin on Saturday.
He explained what his team needs to do to bounce back, and discussed the importance of the players learning from their mistakes in Madison.
