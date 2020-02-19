News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Howard, Pikiell, Players On U-M Win

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his players talk about U-M's 60-52 win at Rutgers.

Special thanks to TheKnightReport.com for the video.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his team improved to 8-7 in Big Ten play with a win at Rutgers. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

