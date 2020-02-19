Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Howard, Pikiell, Players On U-M Win
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his players talk about U-M's 60-52 win at Rutgers.
Special thanks to TheKnightReport.com for the video.
