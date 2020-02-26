News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Howard, Teske, Simpson Talk Badgers

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center Jon Teske and point guard Zavier Simpson talk about U-M's Wednesday game with Wisconsin.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has U-M at 9-7 heading down the stretch of his first Big Ten season. (AP Images)

