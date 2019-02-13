Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: John Beilein On Ejection, Loss At PSU
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan head coach John Beilein on his ejection, his team's loss at Penn State.
Special thanks to BWI.com's Nate Bauer for the film.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook