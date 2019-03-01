U-M Basketball Video: Beilein Previews This Weekend's Road Test At Maryland
Michigan head coach John Beilein met with the media this afternoon to discuss the challenges that Maryland will present in this weekend's showdown in College Park.
He also talked about last night's blowout win over Nebraska, as well the progress freshman center Colin Castleton has made over the last several months.
Head coach John Beilein
---
