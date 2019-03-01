Ticker
U-M Basketball Video: Beilein Previews This Weekend's Road Test At Maryland

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan plays at Maryland on Sunday at 3:45, and then ends the year at MSU the following Saturday.
Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter Account

Michigan head coach John Beilein met with the media this afternoon to discuss the challenges that Maryland will present in this weekend's showdown in College Park.

He also talked about last night's blowout win over Nebraska, as well the progress freshman center Colin Castleton has made over the last several months.

Head coach John Beilein

---

