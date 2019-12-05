News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Iowa

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com Staff

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and big men Colin Castleton, Franz Wagner preview Friday night's game with Iowa.

Head coach Juwan Howard is 7-1 as Michigan's head coach.
Head coach Juwan Howard is 7-1 as Michigan's head coach. (AP Images)

