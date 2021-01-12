“If you go back and ask our players and staff, our first staff meeting, first conversation I had with the group social distancing and all was we’ve got to be a better defensive team. We had pretty much the majority of our players inside the gym because of social distancing. The first drill we started working on and first conversation was about defense and how we must improve in that area in order to give ourselves a chance to compete against some of these top-level teams.

John Beilein passed the torch to Juwan Howard in 2019, and the program continues to hum. The former Michigan coach interviewed his successor recently in must-see TV for the U-M fan base, during which the coaches talked about culture, defense and more.

“Our culture is driven on everyone embracing each other’s success, driving on we want to be the toughest, nastiest team defensively and do it in a way where it doesn’t result in fouling, putting them in the bonus. Do it in a way where you limit opponents to one-shot opportunities. Do it in a way that makes your opponent not feel like they can just run their offense without either feeling you and without a hand in their face.

“That’s where guys have bought into it. Every coach has all the cute little drills to how those habits are going to be and look like on the floor when you’re starting to compete in games, but if players don’t buy in and allow it to be part of who they are in their DNA, you’re going to have a challenge.”

HOWARD ON TRANSFERS MIKE SMITH AND CHAUNDEE BROWN AND THEIR BUY-IN

“It goes back to past spring and summer. We had zoom calls every week, every Friday. When they first committed, we were having Zoom calls with returning guys. I’ll never forget Franz asked right before we started, coach, where are the new guys going to join us, join Zoom calls? I thought, wow, here are their new brothers, and their asking about new teammates so they get to meet them.

“We had good team meetings, conversations, getting to know each other, know our families, the background, the mindset of each individual, so when we touched campus to return, the brotherhood had already started then … they are high character kids; competitors. They fit the Michigan culture. I took time going after the right guys that could fit.”

ON THE CULTURE

“It starts at home. We’re very fortunate to have a group of guys that don’t have to overcoach, nor have to get them to buy in. They are all what Michigan Men should be like. You did a phenomenal job recruiting those guys, because they fit what Michigan is all about … great students, hit it hard in the classroom, responsible on campus. When they come to practice they are here on time, work hard, could be coaches someday.

“They are smart basketball players. I trust them. This is their team.”